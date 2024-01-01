The crypt of the imperial chapel, across the courtyard from the Palais Fesch, holds the tombs of Napoléon's parents and several other relatives. Don't expect to find the man himself, though – he’s buried in Les Invalides in Paris. The chapel is open in summer only; to visit, buy a ticket in the Palais Fesch.
Chapelle Impériale
Ajaccio
