The jewel of the Golfe de Porto World Heritage Site, the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola extends both above and below the water, from the russet-hued cliffs down to their submarine counterparts. With no road or trail access, you can only explore this majestic wilderness by boat.

Several Porto-based boat operators, including Via Mare, L'Eivissa and Corse Émotion, run half-day excursions into the reserve, in some cases combining it with Les Calanques de Piana.