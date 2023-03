Perched on a south-facing promontory immediately below the citadel, and reached via a signposted staircase just outside the ramparts, this free-access viewing platform gives stunning views across Corte to the mountains, and up to the citadel.

It’s also the starting point for a steep but enjoyable 2km footpath, the Sentier du Patrimoine, which loops down to the Tavignanu River, crosses the town’s oldest bridge, and climbs back to the centre.