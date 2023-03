Corte’s citadel occupies a stark rocky crag that juts above the Tavignano and Restonica rivers. Its oldest portion – the château known as the Nid d’Aigle, meaning ‘Eagle’s Nest’ – was built at the highest point in 1419. It can only be accessed by paying for admission to the Musée de la Corse, an anthropological museum housed in the modernised 19th-century barracks below.