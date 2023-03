The remarkable Romanesque church of Santa Maria Assunta, 800m inland and known as ‘Cathedral of the Nebbio’, dates from 1140, when Corsica was under Pisan rule.

A glass case displays what’s said to be the mummified body of St-Flor, a 3rd-century Roman soldier, though as it was plucked from Rome’s catacombs in 1771, as a gift from the pope, it’s more likely to be a random corpse.