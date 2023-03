Occupying the former palace of Bastia’s Genoese governors, set into the formidable walls of the citadel, this museum retraces the city’s history from its early days as a Roman trading port. Expect plenty of busts and portraits of local dignitaries such as Louis-Napoleon Mattei, inventor of the Cap Corse aperitif. Admission also gives access to the palace’s lovely upper gardens, with views over the port.