Charente-Maritime

Immediately north of Bordeaux, the Charente-Maritime département translates as a summer-hot cocktail of coastal attractions much-loved by French holidaymakers in August. La Rochelle, the main town and transport hub, oozes portside panache and is an enchanting springboard for the languid beaches and cycling trails of Parisian-chic Île de Ré.

  • Aquarium La Rochelle

    La Rochelle's state-of-the-art, family-friendly aquarium is home to 12,000 marine animals and 600 different species. Visits begin by descending in a…

    Tour de la Lanterne

    Easily mistaken for an ornate church spire, the conical 15th-century Tour de la Lanterne is La Rochelle's beauty queen. It was so named because of its…

    Musée Maritime

    In a series of boldly coloured, red, blue and yellow canopied hangars at the Bassin à Flot, the Maritime Museum evokes the history of La Rochelle port,…

    Phare des Baleines

    For an overview of the island, follow the crowds to Phare des Baleines, the island's scarlet-tipped, 59m-tall lighthouse on its northwestern tip. Scale…

    Clocher Observatoire

    A hike up the 117 steps inside the bell stone of fortified Église St-Martin rewards with a mighty fine panorama of St-Martin-de-Ré and the coast. The well…

    Réserve Naturelle Marais d'Yves

    An easy 15km drive south of La Rochelle, this nature reserve runs a free nature centre where you can peer through telescopes to watch some of the 192…

    Tour St-Nicolas

    The only tower to be decked out like a house, this 37m-high pentagonal stone tower has leaned slightly to one side ever since building was complete in…

    Tour de la Chaîne

    To protect the harbour at night in times of war, an enormous chain was raised between the two 14th-century stone towers at the harbour entrance to La…

    Musée du Nouveau Monde

    La Rochelle's role as a departure point for North America is interpreted at this museum, housed in an elegant courtyard-clad mansion built in 1750.

