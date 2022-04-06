La Rochelle's state-of-the-art, family-friendly aquarium is home to 12,000 marine animals and 600 different species. Visits begin by descending in a…
Charente-Maritime
Immediately north of Bordeaux, the Charente-Maritime département translates as a summer-hot cocktail of coastal attractions much-loved by French holidaymakers in August. La Rochelle, the main town and transport hub, oozes portside panache and is an enchanting springboard for the languid beaches and cycling trails of Parisian-chic Île de Ré.
Explore Charente-Maritime
- Aquarium La Rochelle
La Rochelle's state-of-the-art, family-friendly aquarium is home to 12,000 marine animals and 600 different species. Visits begin by descending in a…
- TTour de la Lanterne
Easily mistaken for an ornate church spire, the conical 15th-century Tour de la Lanterne is La Rochelle's beauty queen. It was so named because of its…
- MMusée Maritime
In a series of boldly coloured, red, blue and yellow canopied hangars at the Bassin à Flot, the Maritime Museum evokes the history of La Rochelle port,…
- PPhare des Baleines
For an overview of the island, follow the crowds to Phare des Baleines, the island's scarlet-tipped, 59m-tall lighthouse on its northwestern tip. Scale…
- CClocher Observatoire
A hike up the 117 steps inside the bell stone of fortified Église St-Martin rewards with a mighty fine panorama of St-Martin-de-Ré and the coast. The well…
- RRéserve Naturelle Marais d'Yves
An easy 15km drive south of La Rochelle, this nature reserve runs a free nature centre where you can peer through telescopes to watch some of the 192…
- TTour St-Nicolas
The only tower to be decked out like a house, this 37m-high pentagonal stone tower has leaned slightly to one side ever since building was complete in…
- TTour de la Chaîne
To protect the harbour at night in times of war, an enormous chain was raised between the two 14th-century stone towers at the harbour entrance to La…
- MMusée du Nouveau Monde
La Rochelle's role as a departure point for North America is interpreted at this museum, housed in an elegant courtyard-clad mansion built in 1750.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Charente-Maritime.
See
