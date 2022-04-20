A storybook vision amid an artificial lake and magnificent gardens, the Château de Chantilly contains a superb collection of paintings within the Musée…
Chantilly
The elegant old town of Chantilly, 50km north of Paris, is small and select. Its imposing, heavily restored château is surrounded by parkland, gardens and the Forêt de Chantilly, offering a wealth of walking opportunities. Chantilly’s racetrack is one of the most prestigious hat-and-frock addresses in Europe, and deliciously sweetened thick crème Chantilly was created here.
Chantilly
Château de Chantilly
A storybook vision amid an artificial lake and magnificent gardens, the Château de Chantilly contains a superb collection of paintings within the Musée…
Grandes Écuries
The Grandes Écuries, built between 1719 and 1740 to house 240 horses and 400-plus hounds, stand west of the château near Chantilly’s famous hippodrome …
Château de Chantilly Gardens
Sprawling over 115 hectares, the wondrous gardens of the Château de Chantilly encompass the formal Jardin Français (French Garden), with flower beds,…
Forêt de Chantilly
Once a royal hunting estate, the 63-sq-km Forêt de Chantilly is criss-crossed by walking and riding trails. Long-distance trails here include the GR11,…
Musée Vivant du Cheval
Inside the Grandes Écuries (Grand Stables), west of the château near Chantilly's 19th-centrury hippodrome (racecourse), the Musée Vivant du Cheval's…
