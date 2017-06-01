Welcome to Champagne
Despite the prestige of their vines, the people of Champagne offer a warm, surprisingly easy-going welcome, both in the stylish cities and along the Champagne Routes, which wend their way through villages to family-run cellars and vineyards.
Top experiences in Champagne
Recent articles
Champagne activities
Skip the Line: Eiffel Tower Tickets and Small-Group Tour
Meet a few streets away from the Eiffel Tower and avoid waiting in a queue that often takes at least two hours during the summer months! A pre-booked, skip-the-line ticket grants priority access to the Eiffel Tower elevator, so you'll go straight up to the second level after learning about the building's fascinating history.Hear the story of the man behind the Tower, Gustave Eiffel, and learn about the wonders behind this architectural and engineering feat as you view it up close. Hear the details of the World’s Fair of 1889, the year the tower was built. The first level offers a great cinematic theater where you can see exclusive video of the tower’s storied 120-plus-year history. It also features one of the original spiral staircases that Gustave himself used daily to reach his office on the top level.Eiffel Tower 2nd LevelOn the second level, your guide will allow ample time to take in the best views that Paris has to offer. With two tiers on the second level, there is plenty of space to hear your tour guide explain the countless stunts and anecdotes from the tower’s past. You’ll be entertained with stories about crazy exploits (like planes flying underneath the tower) and the tower’s role in everything from world wars to Hollywood movies.Eiffel Tower 1st Level and the Eiffel Tower Summit (3rd Level)Upon the conclusion of the tour, your time on the Eiffel Tower doesn’t have to end; the price includes tickets to the first level and the summit of the tower too. At the summit, purchase a glass of Champagne to enjoy while you stare out over the City of Light. The skip-the-line access you receive for the first two levels does not include the 3rd level; everyone must wait for one elevator, but the line doesn't usually last longer than 30 minutes – a short time to wait to stand at the top of the Eiffel Tower!This tour provides skip-the-line priority, but is subject to all procedures and security requirements of the Eiffel Tower.Tickets are available up to 90 days in advance of your chosen travel date.
Skip the Line: Eiffel Tower Tour and Summit Access
Meet your local guide next to the Eiffel Tower for a brief and fascinating introduction that will give you the keys to enjoy Paris' most famous tower to the fullest. Your guide will then take you straight to the second level, bypassing the waiting lines on the ground.On the second level, you will enjoy anecdotes about the Eiffel Tower and its unique history. You will also learn more about the City of Light, and see many of its highlights from above, including Notre Dame, the Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe, and Les Invalides.At the end of your guided tour, you will be free to continue exploring the Eiffel Tower on your own and ascend to the summit through a second elevator where even more breathtaking views await. Sip a glass of bubbly from the Champagne bar (own expense) while you admire Paris glittering below.On your way down, be sure to stop at the first level and walk on new glass floor some 200 dizzying feet above the ground.
French Wine Tasting in Paris
Relax in an elegant wine bar in central Paris and begin your French wine-tasting experience! With a professional sommelier, taste several award-winning French wines from different regions in France such as Sancerre, Champagne and Bordeaux. Learn about the history of French wine, how to read a wine label, and the different wine-making regions in France. You can also purchase any of your favorite wines at the end of your tasting.You have three options to choose from:1.5-hour wine tasting with cheese and charcuterie lunch: This more in-depth session includes a tasting of five French wines accompanied by artisanal bread, cheese and charcuterie (cured meats), such as smoked ham from southwestern France and saucisson (dried sausage) from Corsica. Your sommelier will take you through the different wine regions including Rhone, Bordeaux and Champagne. Learn the art of food and wine pairing and discover expert wine-tasting techniques.2-hour wine and Champagne tasting: Join this wine tasting and enjoy six French wines from regions including Champagne, Sancerre and Rhône, accompanied by fresh bread. Explore the art of food and wine pairing; learn how to read a French wine label and navigate a wine list; and uncover the meanings of commonly used terms like 'terroir' and 'appellation.' Your sommelier will provide great tips and plenty of fun anecdotes, too! 2-hour grand cru wine tasting: During this ultimate wine-tasting experience, try six of France's greatest wines accompanied by a platter of delectable cheese and charcuterie. The six different wines, selected from some of the country’s best wineries, include grands crus (a classification of French wine denoting exceptionally high quality), premiers crus (the second-highest classification level) and older vintage wines, all boasting rich, complex flavors. Your sommelier will be on-hand to answer all your questions, and the content of the class will be tailored to meet your needs and preferences.
Bateaux Parisiens Seine River Dinner Cruise
Meet your host near the Eiffel Tower and step on board your Bateaux Parisiens sightseeing boat for your cruise up and down the River Seine. Enjoy a glass of Champagne as an aperitif once you have been shown to your table in the center of the boat. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the riverbanks that line Paris’ River Seine are home to countless attractions and iconic Paris sites. Pass Notre Dame Cathedral, the Latin Quarter and the Parisian Statue of Liberty, as well as world-famous museums such as Musée d’Orsay and the Louvre. Enjoy the views all around from the glass roof and large panoramic windows as the boat cruises from the Eiffel Tower to La Bibliothèque Nationale and back.While watching the bright lights of Paris as you cruise by, your host will take your order and then serve an exquisitely presented 3-course meal. As a band entertains you with live music, dine on fine French cuisine from an à la carte menu and relax with wine and mineral water.After gliding down the Seine, your sightseeing boat returns to the quay near the Eiffel Tower where your cruise ends.
Champagne Region Tour from Paris: Wineries, Reims Cathedral
Visit the sacred town of Reims, known for its role in consecrating the kings of France as well as its importance to the Champagne region’s sparkling wines. In Reims, your guide will take you on a tour of the city’s famous Gothic cathedral, followed by a trip to the world-renowned Mumm champagne cellars for a tour and tasting of Mumm House’s Cordon Rouge champagne. After your visit at Mumm Cellars, the tour provides you with an opportunity for lunch. In the afternoon, your tour continues on through the picturesque landscape of vineyards and rolling hills to the town of Epernay, the main entrepôt for the region’s sparkling wines. Here, you’ll visit the prestigious wine cellars of Mercier for another tasting session. After your trip to Epernay, your coach will return you to central Paris. Please note: The schedule and cellars visited are subject to change without notice, dependent on the season.
Eiffel Tower Skip-the-Line, Seine River Cruise with Champagne
Seine River Cruise: (1 hour)Meet your guide by the gardens at Trocadéro in central Paris, and start your evening tour with a stroll around its landscaped lawns to the banks of the Seine River. Hop aboard your sightseeing boat at the water’s edge, and make your way to a reserved area at the front of the boat that lends itself to unobstructed views over the river’s UNESCO-listed banks.With a glass of Champagne in hand, watch the sun set over Paris and listen to your guide’s entertaining commentary about the sights. Gaze out at top Paris attractions bathed in the soft evening light, and admire landmarks such as the Louvre where some of the world’s most celebrated artwork is housed. Have your camera poised to capture photos of the UNESCO-listed Notre Dame Cathedral, and look out for Île de la Cité, a natural island in the middle of the Seine. Your cruise finishes back at the river start point, where you can see the nighttime lights of the Eiffel Tower sparkling against the skyline.Skip-the-Line Eiffel Tower Tour: (1.5 hours)Walk a short distance — roughly 656 feet (200 meters) — to the Eiffel Tower with your guide, and learn about the legendary landmark. Created for the 1889 Paris Universal Exposition, the tower was at first detested by Parisians. Most of the critics eventually caved, and today you can see locals and visitors alike happily climbing its stairs, or riding the elevators some 900 feet (276 meters) to the highest viewpoint. Skip past the feted icon’s famously long entrance lines with your fast-access ticket, and head straight up to the second floor on an elevator while enjoying anecdotes and tales of history about the Paris landmarks below you. Walk around the viewing gallery with your guide and soak up sights of Champs de Mars and Montparnasse Tower.