Épernay

Prosperous Épernay, the self-proclaimed capitale du Champagne and home to many of the world’s most celebrated Champagne houses, is the best place for touring cellars and sampling bubbly. The town also makes an excellent base for exploring the Champagne Routes.

  • Avenue de Champagne

    Avenue de Champagne

    Épernay

    Épernay’s handsome av de Champagne fizzes with maisons de champagne (Champagne houses). The boulevard is lined with mansions and neoclassical villas,…

  • Statue of Dom Perignon at Champagne house Moët & Chandon in Epernay, France.

    Dom Pérignon

    Épernay

    Everyone who visits Moët & Chandon invariably stops to strike a pose next to the statue of Dom Pérignon (c 1638–1715), after whom the prestige cuvée is…

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Hôtel de Ville

    Épernay

    In the neoclassical Hôtel de Ville built in 1850 under the direction of the French architect Victor Lenoir, you can take a peek at the ornate, Louis XV…

  • Église Notre-Dame

    Église Notre-Dame

    Épernay

    Crowned by a fairy-tale silver spire, this late-19th-century church bears Romanesque and Gothic influences and is lit from within by a rose window. It was…

