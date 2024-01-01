Hôtel de Ville

Épernay

In the neoclassical Hôtel de Ville built in 1850 under the direction of the French architect Victor Lenoir, you can take a peek at the ornate, Louis XV–style Salle de Conseil (city council room) and Salle de Mariages (marriage hall). The adjacent, flowery park is perfect for a picnic.

