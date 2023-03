Once the abbey church of a Benedictine convent, Église St-Nicolas mixes Romanesque, Flamboyant Gothic and Renaissance styles. There are no specific opening times – turn up and hopefully you'll be able to go inside.

From here, aptly named rue de la Montagne leads up the hill (towards Grauves), past an oversized Champagne bottle, to Parc Vix (D19), which affords panoramic vineyard views; a map sign details a 6.5km, two-hour walk through forest and field.