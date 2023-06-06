Reims

France, Marne, Reims, St Remi Basilica listed as World Heritage by UNESCO

No matter what you have read, nothing can prepare you for that first skyward glimpse of Reims’ gargantuan Gothic cathedral. Rising golden and imperious above the city, the cathedral is where, over the course of a millennium (816 to 1825), some 34 sovereigns – among them two dozen kings – began their reigns.

  • Cathedral Notre Dame in Reims, France

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    Reims

    Imagine the extravagance of a French royal coronation. The focal point of such pomposity was Reims’ resplendent Gothic cathedral, begun in 1211 on a site…

  • The Palais du Tau in Reims.

    Palais du Tau

    Reims

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, this lavish former archbishop’s residence, redesigned in neoclassical style between 1671 and 1710, was where French princes…

  • Interior of Saint-Remi Basilica in Reims, Champagne, France.

    Basilique St-Rémi

    Reims

    This 121m-long former Benedictine abbey church, a Unesco World Heritage Site, mixes Romanesque elements from the mid-11th century (the worn but stunning…

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Reims

    Lodged in an 18th-century abbey, this museum's rich collection stars one of four versions of Jacques-Louis David’s world-famous The Death of Marat (yes,…

  • Halles du Boulingrin

    Halles du Boulingrin

    Reims

    The vaulted Halles du Boulingrin were a symbol of Reims’ emergence from the destruction of WWI when they began service as the city’s main food market in…

  • Musée de la Reddition

    Musée de la Reddition

    Reims

    The original Allied battle maps are still affixed to the walls of US General Dwight D Eisenhower’s headquarters, where Nazi Germany, represented by…

  • Musée St-Rémi

    Musée St-Rémi

    Reims

    Housed in a 17th- and 18th-century abbey, this museum homes in on local Gallo-Roman archaeology, 16th-century Flemish tapestries, medieval sculpture and…

  • Joan of Arc Statue

    Joan of Arc Statue

    Reims

    A strangely expressionless statue of Joan of Arc, raised high on a rearing horse and bearing a sword, graces this square facing the cathedral. The so…

