Cathédrale St-Pierre et St-Paul

Top choice in Troyes

All at once imposing and delicate with its filigree stonework, Troyes' cathedral is a stellar example of champenoise Gothic architecture. The flamboyant west façade dates from the mid-1500s, while the 114m-long interior is illuminated by a spectacular series of 180 stained-glass windows (13th to 17th centuries) that shine like jewels when it’s sunny. Also notable is the fantastical Baroque organ (1730s) sporting musical putti (cherubs), and a tiny treasury with enamels from the Meuse Valley.

Back in 1429, Joan of Arc and Charles VII stopped off here on their way to his coronation in Reims.

