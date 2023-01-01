Hôtel de Vauluisant

This haunted-looking, Renaissance-style mansion shelters a twinset of unique museums. The Musée de l’Art Champenois is a repository for the evocative paintings, stained glass and statuary (stone and wood) of the Troyes School, which flourished here during the economic prosperity and artistic ferment of the early 16th century. The Musée de la Bonneterie (Hosiery Museum) showcases the sock-strewn story of Troyes’ 19th-century knitting industry, with exhibits from knitting machines and looms to bonnets and embroidered silk stockings.

Plants used to make dyes and oil paints in the Middle Ages grow in the courtyard.