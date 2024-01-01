Monument aux Enfants de l'Aube

Troyes

Erected in 1890, this flag-bedecked memorial, topped by a fleeing woman and child, pays tribute to those who died in the Franco-Prussian war of 1870.

  • Troyes

    16th-Century Troyes

    0.27 MILES

    Half-timbered houses – some with lurching walls and floors that aren’t quite level – line many streets in the old city, rebuilt after a devastating fire…

  • Musée d’Art Moderne

    Musée d’Art Moderne

    0.74 MILES

    Housed in a 16th- to 18th-century bishop’s palace, this place owes its existence to all those crocodile-logo shirts, whose global success allowed Lacoste…

  • Cathédrale St-Pierre et St-Paul

    Cathédrale St-Pierre et St-Paul

    0.72 MILES

    All at once imposing and delicate with its filigree stonework, Troyes' cathedral is a stellar example of champenoise Gothic architecture. The flamboyant…

  • Hôtel de Vauluisant

    Hôtel de Vauluisant

    0.26 MILES

    This haunted-looking, Renaissance-style mansion shelters a twinset of unique museums. The Musée de l’Art Champenois is a repository for the evocative…

  • Ruelle des Chats

    Ruelle des Chats

    0.24 MILES

    Off rue Champeaux (between Nos 30 and 32), a stroll along tiny ruelle des Chats (Alley of the Cats), as dark and narrow as it was four centuries ago – the…

  • Église Ste-Madeleine

    Église Ste-Madeleine

    0.22 MILES

    Troyes’ oldest and most interesting neighbourhood church has an early Gothic nave and transept and a Renaissance-style choir and tower. The highlights…

  • Atelier Renoir

    Atelier Renoir

    27.31 MILES

    The Atelier Renoir has displays zooming in on the hallmarks of Renoir’s work (the female form, the vibrant use of colour and light), alongside original…

