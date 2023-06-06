Troyes

France, Aube, Troyes, rue Emile Zola

Overview

In polls of France's most romantic towns, Troyes invariably makes the grade – and with good reason. Its astonishingly intact, ludicrously pretty historic centre wings you back to the Middle Ages, with its warren of cobbled streets, fine ensemble of half-timbered houses in pastel hues, once home to wealthy textile merchants, and uplifting Gothic churches. Often overlooked, it’s one of the best places to get a sense of what Europe looked like back when Molière was penning his finest plays and the Three Musketeers were swashbuckling.

  • Troyes

    16th-Century Troyes

    Troyes

    Half-timbered houses – some with lurching walls and floors that aren’t quite level – line many streets in the old city, rebuilt after a devastating fire…

  • Cathédrale St-Pierre et St-Paul

    Cathédrale St-Pierre et St-Paul

    Troyes

    All at once imposing and delicate with its filigree stonework, Troyes' cathedral is a stellar example of champenoise Gothic architecture. The flamboyant…

  • Musée d’Art Moderne

    Musée d’Art Moderne

    Troyes

    Housed in a 16th- to 18th-century bishop’s palace, this place owes its existence to all those crocodile-logo shirts, whose global success allowed Lacoste…

  • Hôtel de Vauluisant

    Hôtel de Vauluisant

    Troyes

    This haunted-looking, Renaissance-style mansion shelters a twinset of unique museums. The Musée de l’Art Champenois is a repository for the evocative…

  • Église Ste-Madeleine

    Église Ste-Madeleine

    Troyes

    Troyes’ oldest and most interesting neighbourhood church has an early Gothic nave and transept and a Renaissance-style choir and tower. The highlights…

  • Ruelle des Chats

    Ruelle des Chats

    Troyes

    Off rue Champeaux (between Nos 30 and 32), a stroll along tiny ruelle des Chats (Alley of the Cats), as dark and narrow as it was four centuries ago – the…

  • Basilique St-Urbain

    Basilique St-Urbain

    Troyes

    Begun in 1262 by the Troyes-born Pope Urban IV, whose father’s shoemaker shop once stood on this spot, this church is exuberantly Gothic both inside and…

1187875083 Strret with historical half-timbered houses in Troyes downtown, France

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Troyes, France

Nov 25, 2024 • 10 min read

