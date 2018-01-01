Welcome to St-Malo

The enthralling mast-filled port town of St-Malo has a dramatically changing landscape. With one of the world's greatest tidal ranges, brewing storms under blackened skies see waves lash the top of the ramparts ringing its beautiful walled city. Hours later, the blue sky merges with the deep cobalt sea as the tide recedes, exposing broad beaches and creating land bridges to granite outcrop islands.

Read More