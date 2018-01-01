Welcome to St-Malo
The enthralling mast-filled port town of St-Malo has a dramatically changing landscape. With one of the world's greatest tidal ranges, brewing storms under blackened skies see waves lash the top of the ramparts ringing its beautiful walled city. Hours later, the blue sky merges with the deep cobalt sea as the tide recedes, exposing broad beaches and creating land bridges to granite outcrop islands.
Construction of the walled city's fortifications began in the 12th century. The town became a key port during the 17th and 18th centuries as a base for both merchant ships and government-sanctioned privateers (pirates, basically) against the constant threat of the English. These days, English arrivals are tourists, for whom St-Malo, a short ferry hop from the Channel Islands, is a summer haven.