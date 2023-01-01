Île du Grand Bé & Fort du Petit Bé

At low tide, cross the beach to walk out via Porte des Bés to Île du Grand Bé, the rocky islet where the great St-Malo-born, 18th-century writer Chateaubriand is buried. About 100m beyond Grand Bé is the privately owned, Vauban-built, 17th-century Fort du Petit Bé. Once the tide rushes in, the causeway remains impassable for about six hours; check tide times with the tourist office so you don't get trapped on the island.

The owner runs 30-minute guided tours in French; leaflets are available in English.