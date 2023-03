Containing over 600 species of marine creature, this very popular aquarium about 4km south of the city centre features a 'Nautibus' ride – a simulated descent aboard an underwater submarine – and a bassin tactile (touch pool), where kids can touch rays and turbots. The exhibits on local marine life, tropical reefs and mangrove forests are also very strong. Allow around two hours for a visit.

Bus 1 from the train station passes by every half-hour. Check for online deals on the website.