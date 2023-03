Within Château de St-Malo, built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, this museum examines the life and history of the city through a hodgepodge of nautical exhibits, model boats and marine artefacts. There are displays on the city's cod-fishing heritage, paintings, and info on famous locals, including Cartier, Surcouf, Duguay-Trouin and the writer Chateaubriand.

The castle's lookout tower offers eye-popping views of the old city.