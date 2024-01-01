Musée Jacques Cartier

St-Malo

LoginSave

This 16th-century manor house was the home of controversial explorer Jacques Cartier (1491–1557), who mapped the St Lawrence River and whose explorations laid the basis for France's claim to Canada. The museum illustrates the explorer's life, with visits by one-hour guided tour only (in French, but translation sheets are available).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Le Mont Saint-Michel tidal island in beautiful twilight at dusk, Normandy, France 679580596

    Abbaye du Mont St-Michel

    20.97 MILES

    Mont St-Michel's one main street, the Grande Rue, leads up the slope – past souvenir shops, eateries and a forest of elbows – to the star attraction of a…

  • Rue du Petit Fort street in Dinan, France.

    Rue du Jerzual & rue du Petit Fort

    15.56 MILES

    Lined with half-timbered houses, this astonishing cobbled street has been here since at least the 12th century. It leads downhill at a steep angle all the…

  • Château de St-Malo

    Château de St-Malo

    2.99 MILES

    Château de St-Malo was built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, and is now the home of the Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo, which…

  • Pointe du Grouin, near Cancale, Ille-et-Vilaine, Brittany, France.

    Pointe du Grouin

    6.15 MILES

    A short drive from Cancale brings you to this sublime and stormy headland. Rock cleaves the water and fantastic views range over islands and rocks to the…

  • Ramparts

    Ramparts

    3.35 MILES

    Constructed at the end of the 17th century under military architect Vauban, and measuring 1.8km, the ramparts of St-Malo can be accessed from several…

  • La Merveille

    La Merveille

    20.98 MILES

    The buildings on the northern side of the Mont are known as ‘The Marvel’. The famous cloître (cloister) is surrounded by a double row of delicately carved…

  • Île du Grand Bé & Fort du Petit Bé

    Île du Grand Bé & Fort du Petit Bé

    3.43 MILES

    At low tide, cross the beach to walk out via Porte des Bés to Île du Grand Bé, the rocky islet where the great St-Malo-born, 18th-century writer…

  • Barrage de la Rance

    Barrage de la Rance

    4.61 MILES

    Built in 1966, this 750m bridge over the Rance estuary carries the D168 between St-Malo and Dinard, lopping a good 30km off the journey. A feat of…

View more attractions

Nearby St-Malo attractions

1. Grande Plage

2.45 MILES

This very long, north-facing beach runs along the coast outside the Intra-Muros.

2. Fort National

2.92 MILES

The St-Malo ramparts' northern stretch looks across to the remains of this former prison, built by Vauban in 1689. Standing atop a rocky outcrop, the fort…

3. Château de St-Malo

2.99 MILES

Château de St-Malo was built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, and is now the home of the Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo, which…

4. Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo

3.04 MILES

Within Château de St-Malo, built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, this museum examines the life and history of the city through a…

5. Cathédrale St-Vincent

3.19 MILES

The city's centrepiece was constructed between the 12th and 18th centuries. During the ferocious fighting of August 1944, the cathedral was badly mauled,…

6. La Demeure de Corsaire

3.24 MILES

This 18th-century mansion and historic monument was once owned by corsair (privateer) François Auguste Magon. Guided tours are knowledgeably presented but…

7. Ramparts

3.35 MILES

Constructed at the end of the 17th century under military architect Vauban, and measuring 1.8km, the ramparts of St-Malo can be accessed from several…

8. Plage de Bon Secours

3.36 MILES

You can splash in the protected tidal swimming pool west of St-Malo's walls at Plage de Bon Secours, wander along the sand or climb the diving board to…