Welcome to Brittany
The entire region (Breizh in Breton) has a wonderfully undiscovered feel once you go beyond world-famous sights such as stunning St-Malo, regal Dinard and charming Dinan. Unexpected Breton gems – including the little-known towns of Roscoff, Quimper and Vannes, the megaliths of Carnac, the rugged coastlines of Finistère, the Presqu'Île de Crozon and the Morbihan Coast – all demonstrate that there's far more to Brittany than delicious crêpes and homemade cider. Brittany's much-loved islands are also big draws – don't miss its two stars: dramatic Île d'Ouessant and the aptly named Belle Île.
Nantes City Pass
Located 30 minutes away from the Atlantic Ocean, on the Loire Estuary, Nantes is a perfect gateway for Brittany and Loire Valley.Your card includes:- Admission to the Marine Worlds Carousel, Castle of dukes of Brittany, Bretagne Tower, ...- Unlimited travel on the public transport network, including the bus, tram, and river ferries- A day bike rental- Sightseeing cruises on the Erdre rivers- Admission for many museums, including the Arts Museum, Jules Verne Museum,the Vineyard Museum...- Tours on the tourist train, city tour bus, and guided visits- Discounts on shopping and many other city activitiesThe “unmissables” of the Nantes city pass :- An absolute must is a visit to the Sea Worlds Carousel. Located on the banks of the Loire River, opposite the Jules Verne Museum the Sea Worlds Carousel will surprise you ! The public can access to the Giant Crab, to the Retrorocket Squid, the Bathyscaphe, the Manta Ray…A total of 32 elements!- The Castle of the dukes of Brittany is also not to be missed! This Breton monument houses a royal palace and a modern multimedia exhibition in its history museum.
Mont Saint-Michel Private Full Day Tour from St Malo
Meet your guide in St Malo and first you will offered some coffee and fresh croissants. Then, you will head to Mont Saint-Michel after a 35 minute drive through some lovely villages on Brittany. Before your arrival at Mont Saint-Michel, you stop in Avranches to see Bishop Aubert whose skull was touched by the Archangel Michel in 708 AD in order for him to build a monastery on the Mont. Then, you will arrive at the Mount and will enjoy a relaxing omelet at the Mere Poulard or at another place with a unique view over the bay. After lunch (not included), you will visit the Abbey through the narrow streets and explore the history from the Middle Ages to the 19th century. The Mount has such an incredible history which you will discover with your private guide on a unique visit. Your guide will tell you all the secret stories and hidden places of the Mont. Be ready for a lot a incredible stories about this Marvel. Back to St Malo around 5 or 6pm.
Private Day Trip to Mont Saint-Michel and St-Malo
Enjoy a private day tour from Rennes to Mont Saint-Michel and Saint-Malo. After being picked up by your driver-guide you will be driven to Mont Saint-Michel. Along the way you will hear the story of Brittany and Normandy while admiring the landscapes of the UNESCO Bay of Saint-Michel. Discover Mont Saint-Michel on a private walking tour through its fortifications, its narrow streets in the village and through its amazing Abbey Church, a masterpiece of architecture.Your private tour guide will tell you everything about the story of the area from the 8th century until today remembering the historical period of the Hundred Year War, the French Revolution and the Second World war. After the tour you will have free time to explore before heading to Saint-Malo. Here you will discover its famous privateers and famous people such as Chateaubriand. There will be a walking tour and then some free time before heading back to Rennes.
Lunch or Dinner Cabaret Show in Normandy
When you arrive at Cabaret Fantasy, you'll be welcomed into the music hall, just 15 minutes from Mont St-Michel in western Normandy, near the Brittany border with easy access from the A84. Since it's opening in October 2013, 20,000 spectators have come through the doors to watch performances by artists from across Europe. The 11,840-square-foot (1,100-square-meter) venue can hold up to 400 people. Depending on the option selected when booking, enjoy lunch or dinner featuring a gourmet menu of items such as salmon or duck. Then turn your attention to the stage for the 1.5-hour cabaret show of dancing, acrobatics, and French and international songs. Sample menu (subject to change):Two appetizer welcome, served with sparkling wine and blackcurrant liqueurSalmon roulade and leek fondueApple brandy—a traditional trou NormandDuck thigh with pepper saucePotato gratinSeasonal vegetablesRegional cheese accompanied by a raspberry sweetRed and white wine, water, and coffee included
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Rennes
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Rennes, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Rennes city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
Private Tour of St Malo Cancale Cap Frehel and Dinan from St Malo
Meet your guide at 9am in at your hotel in St Malo or nearby.You will begin your visit in St Malo to discover its ramparts, the Old City, where you will learn about the Corsaire, the famous pirates which caused so much trouble to the English merchant ships. Then, your guide will take you through St Malo's amazing fortress and tell you stories about the pirates, important sailors, discoverers, and wars between the English the Dutch and the French. It is also a great experience for kids who like pirates stories. You'll finally know the real reason why pirates wear a bandage over one eye...Then, move on to Cancale for a seafood lunch with Abalone if you are lucky enough to come in October.The abalone is the real sea caviar- rare and mainly available in October. After lunch, you will visit a unique oyster farm where for generations people raise, and prepare oysters for one of the best chefs in France. Learn everything about oysters' production and why some are expensive, and others cheap. A tasting is included in the visit.Your next step is the medieval city of Dinan, 45 minutes drive from Cancale. Founded by the Lords of Dinan in 1040, this unique medieval city hasn't changed since the 12th Century. You'll feel the power and wealth of the traders of this city. A real jump in history.After a nice walk trough this city, head towards the Cap Frehel to admire one of the most fantastic views in Brittany. Your guide will make sure to get there for sunset for a even more romantic view.Around 7pm, your guide will drive you back to St Malo.