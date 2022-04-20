St-Malo

Fort National from Saint Malo in Brittany, France

The enthralling mast-filled port town of St-Malo is a dramatic sight. With one of the world's greatest tidal ranges, brewing storms under blackened skies see waves lash the top of the ramparts ringing its beautiful walled city. Hours later, the blue sky merges with the deep cobalt sea as the tide recedes, exposing broad beaches and creating land bridges to granite outcrop islands.

  • Château de St-Malo

    Château de St-Malo

    St-Malo

    Château de St-Malo was built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, and is now the home of the Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo, which…

  • Île du Grand Bé & Fort du Petit Bé

    Île du Grand Bé & Fort du Petit Bé

    St-Malo

    At low tide, cross the beach to walk out via Porte des Bés to Île du Grand Bé, the rocky islet where the great St-Malo-born, 18th-century writer…

  • Grand Aquarium

    Grand Aquarium

    St-Malo

    Containing over 600 species of marine creature, this very popular aquarium about 4km south of the city centre features a 'Nautibus' ride – a simulated…

  • Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo

    Musée d'Histoire de St-Malo

    St-Malo

    Within Château de St-Malo, built by the dukes of Brittany in the 15th and 16th centuries, this museum examines the life and history of the city through a…

  • Cathédrale St-Vincent

    Cathédrale St-Vincent

    St-Malo

    The city's centrepiece was constructed between the 12th and 18th centuries. During the ferocious fighting of August 1944, the cathedral was badly mauled,…

  • Mémorial 39–45

    Mémorial 39–45

    St-Malo

    Constructed in the mid-18th century, Fort de la Cité d'Alet was used as a German base during WWII. One of the bunkers now houses this memorial, which…

  • Musée Jacques Cartier

    Musée Jacques Cartier

    St-Malo

    This 16th-century manor house was the home of controversial explorer Jacques Cartier (1491–1557), who mapped the St Lawrence River and whose explorations…

  • Fort National

    Fort National

    St-Malo

    The St-Malo ramparts' northern stretch looks across to the remains of this former prison, built by Vauban in 1689. Standing atop a rocky outcrop, the fort…

