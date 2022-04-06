Shop
A crossroads since Roman times, Brittany's vibrant capital sits at the junction of highways linking northwestern France's major cities. It's a beautifully set-out city, with an elaborate and stately centre and a superb medieval quarter that's a joy to get lost in. At night, this student city has no end of lively places to pop in for a pint, while the restaurant selection is superb.
Rennes
Extensive collections span the 15th century to the present at the Museum of Fine Arts, plus there is a section devoted to antiquities. The Pont-Aven…
Palais du Parlement de Bretagne
Rennes
This 17th-century former seat of the rebellious Breton parliament has, in more recent times, been home to the Palais de Justice. In 1994 this building was…
Rennes
The amazing building housing these baths makes for an astonishing sight as you walk up Rue Gambetta. Constructed between 1923 and 1926, it was designed by…
Rennes
Rennes' futuristic cultural centre is home to the Musée de Bretagne, with displays on Breton history and culture. Under the same roof is Espace des…
Rennes
Highly popular with and chiefly aimed at kids, the Espace des Sciences is a fun interactive science museum arranged over two floors, situated in Rennes'…
Rennes
Crowning Rennes' old town is the 17th-century cathedral, which has an impressive, if dark, neoclassical interior adorned with a fabulous ceiling.
Rennes
The excellent Musée de Bretagne contains exhaustive and in-depth displays on Breton history and culture, through to the modern era.
