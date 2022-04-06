Rennes

Rennes in the west of France, Britain

A crossroads since Roman times, Brittany's vibrant capital sits at the junction of highways linking northwestern France's major cities. It's a beautifully set-out city, with an elaborate and stately centre and a superb medieval quarter that's a joy to get lost in. At night, this student city has no end of lively places to pop in for a pint, while the restaurant selection is superb.

  • Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Musée des Beaux-Arts

    Extensive collections span the 15th century to the present at the Museum of Fine Arts, plus there is a section devoted to antiquities. The Pont-Aven…

  • Palais du Parlement de Bretagne

    Palais du Parlement de Bretagne

    This 17th-century former seat of the rebellious Breton parliament has, in more recent times, been home to the Palais de Justice. In 1994 this building was…

  • Piscine Saint-Georges

    Piscine Saint-Georges

    The amazing building housing these baths makes for an astonishing sight as you walk up Rue Gambetta. Constructed between 1923 and 1926, it was designed by…

  • Champs Libres

    Champs Libres

    Rennes' futuristic cultural centre is home to the Musée de Bretagne, with displays on Breton history and culture. Under the same roof is Espace des…

  • Espace des Sciences

    Espace des Sciences

    Highly popular with and chiefly aimed at kids, the Espace des Sciences is a fun interactive science museum arranged over two floors, situated in Rennes'…

  • Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Crowning Rennes' old town is the 17th-century cathedral, which has an impressive, if dark, neoclassical interior adorned with a fabulous ceiling.

  • Musée de Bretagne

    Musée de Bretagne

    The excellent Musée de Bretagne contains exhaustive and in-depth displays on Breton history and culture, through to the modern era.

5 Shops

The Breton capital is filled with retailers who celebrate the region’s rich creative heritage.

Shopping

Rennes in 5 shops: made-in-France vintage clothes and more in the Breton capital

Sep 28, 2023 • 4 min read

