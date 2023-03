The amazing building housing these baths makes for an astonishing sight as you walk up Rue Gambetta. Constructed between 1923 and 1926, it was designed by Emmanuel Le Ray in an art nouveau–meets–art deco crossover style. You can see the words 'Piscine Municipale' on an arch above the windows at the front of this beautiful edifice. If you want, you can pop in for a dip.