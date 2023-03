The Tomb of Merlin is worth hunting out, secluded and lying quietly amid a grove of trees. According to legend, the Lady of the Lake circled Merlin nine times, casting a spell that captivated and entrapped the mythical wizard at this spot. Today, all that remains of the tomb are three large, ancient and mossy rocks, but the setting is most peaceful. Offerings to the sorcerer are often left here, displayed on the ground or arrayed on the stones themselves.