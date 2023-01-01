Château de Josselin

Guarded by its three round towers and overlooking the canal, the extraordinary town château is an formidable sight that remains the home of the Rohan family today. Beyond the entrance gate, the castle fans out into tree-filled grounds and a central courtyard, which affords a great view of the castle's Flamboyant Gothic façade. The château is filled with treasures, including a medieval-style dining room, a 3000-tome library and a grand salon filled with Sèvres porcelain, Gobelins carpets and an astronomical clock.

The interior can only be visited by guided tour: there is one English-language tour per day in July and August; otherwise you can ask for a leaflet in English.

A combination ticket for the Musée de Poupées and the château costs €14.80/8.80.