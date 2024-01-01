Originally dating to the 10th century, this handsome church is famed for (and named after) a statue of the Virgin Mary discovered by a shepherdess in the hollow trunk of a tree, a story depicted in some stained glass within the house of worship. Note that the pillars within the church are not straight (the church was built on a slope).
Église Notre-Dame-de-la-Tronchaye
Guarded by its three round towers and overlooking the canal, the extraordinary town château is an formidable sight that remains the home of the Rohan…
This unusual neolithic site on the eastern edge of the village of Locmariaquer (13km south of Auray) sits in an area rich in dolmens. This one features…
Vannes' old town is surrounded by imposing ramparts and gates, which are in turn lined by a moat and, on the eastern edge, simply spectacular flower…
One of the most special neolithic ruins along the Morbihan coast, this giant cairn is out on the island of the same name. Dating from 4000 BC and…
The Tomb of Merlin is worth hunting out, secluded and lying quietly amid a grove of trees. According to legend, the Lady of the Lake circled Merlin nine…
Ringed by some highly impressive gargoyles, parts of the Basilique Notre-Dame du Roncier date from the 12th century, including its Romanesque pillars. The…
Opposite the cathedral, the building called La Cohue has variously been a produce market, a law court and the seat of the Breton parliament. Today it's a…
Housed inside the 16th-century Château Gaillard, this small but intriguing museum contains precious neolithic artefacts unearthed throughout the region,…
This fascinating, fantastical and intriguing museum is a delightful and thought-provoking place, displaying eccentric – and some downright creepy and…
Unfortunately, the Château itself is not open to visitors, though you can wander through its attractive, landscaped gardens.
These beautifully manicured gardens lie just outside the walls of the town and are a gorgeous place to relax and take in some astonishing views.
On the eastern side of place St-Pierre looms the 13th-century Gothic Cathédrale St-Pierre, being ambitiously restored in parts at the time of writing…
On the corner of rue Noë and rue Pierre Rogue, look for the famous Maison de Vannes et Sa Femme, which sports a timber carving of a portly 16th-century…
