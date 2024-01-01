Église Notre-Dame-de-la-Tronchaye

Golfe du Morbihan

Originally dating to the 10th century, this handsome church is famed for (and named after) a statue of the Virgin Mary discovered by a shepherdess in the hollow trunk of a tree, a story depicted in some stained glass within the house of worship. Note that the pillars within the church are not straight (the church was built on a slope).

