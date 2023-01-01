Locmariaquer Megaliths

This unusual neolithic site on the eastern edge of the village of Locmariaquer (13km south of Auray) sits in an area rich in dolmens. This one features three distinct forms. A giant broken menhir (20m long and the tallest in Western Europe) was made from a type of granite that indicates it was transported (it is not understood how) several kilometres. The Table des Marchand dolmen boasts an incredible geometric carving in its interior, while an enormous tumulus covers multiple graves.

The site was once used as a quarry and a car park, but has since been reconstructed in spectacular style. There is no public transport.