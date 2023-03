The island's northernmost point juts out dramatically at Pointe des Poulains. Flanked by craggy cliffs and affording sublime views, this windswept headland is Belle Île's loftiest lookout, and was once the home of French actress (and sculptor) Sarah Bernhardt. Her former fortress home is open to the public as a museum from April to October; there is a lighthouse here too, closer to the Pointe itself.