The Musée de Préhistoire is chock full of the finds from the megalithic sites throughout the region, so it serves as a fantastic primer to the area and its prehistory. The museum chronicles life in and around Carnac from the Palaeolithic and Neolithic eras to the Middle Ages. It's a must for admiring and understanding beautifully made neolithic axe heads, pottery, jewellery and other priceless and very rare artefacts.