You can find this huge, dwarfing menhir among pine trees about 300m east of the Kercado turnoff along the D196; there's a parking area just off the road next to an equestrian centre, then a 15-minute walk brings you to vast rock, the highest menhir in the complex. Just before you reach it, you will see the rectangular arrangement of stones known as the Quadrilatère du Manio.