Moulin de Kermaux

The stumpy remains of this old windmill now serve as an observation point over the Alignements de Kermario.

  • Carnac Stones, Brittany, France 251990914 alignment, ancient, archeology, background, big, bretagne, brittany, carnac, celtic, coast, country, cult, culture, day, destination, dolmen, europe, european, field, france, grass, green, historic, historical, history, horizontal, landmark, landscape, large, megalith, megalithic, menhir, monolith, monument, morbihan, neolithic, old, outdoor, prehistoric, prehistory, rock, scene, scenery, sky, standing, stone, tourism, traditional, travel, view

    Carnac Alignments

    1.07 MILES

    Predating Stonehenge by around 100 years, the Carnac (Garnag in Breton) area is the world's greatest concentration of megalithic sites, with no fewer than…

  • The Great Broken Menhir of Er Grah, located on the territory of the municipality of Locmariaquer, in Morbihan.

    Locmariaquer Megaliths

    5.5 MILES

    This unusual neolithic site on the eastern edge of the village of Locmariaquer (13km south of Auray) sits in an area rich in dolmens. This one features…

  • The garden of the ramparts, a public park, with the old city behind the walls in Vannes, France.

    Ramparts

    14.85 MILES

    Vannes' old town is surrounded by imposing ramparts and gates, which are in turn lined by a moat and, on the eastern edge, simply spectacular flower…

  • The cairn of Gavrinis is located on the island of Gavrinis located in the central part of the Gulf of Morbihan.

    Cairn de Gavrinis

    7.84 MILES

    One of the most special neolithic ruins along the Morbihan coast, this giant cairn is out on the island of the same name. Dating from 4000 BC and…

  • Aiguilles de Port Coton

    Aiguilles de Port Coton

    21.77 MILES

    Just off the western side of the island, these magnificent rock stacks – depicted in a series of celebrated canvases by Claude Monet in 1886 – resemble…

  • Tumulus of Kercado.

    Tumulus de Kercado

    0.39 MILES

    The massive burial mound of a neolithic chieftain dating from 3800 BC, the astonishing Tumulus de Kercado lies just east of Kermario and 500m to the south…

  • Pointe des Poulains, coast of Belle-Ile-en-Mer, Brittany, France.

    Pointe des Poulains

    16.97 MILES

    The island's northernmost point juts out dramatically at Pointe des Poulains. Flanked by craggy cliffs and affording sublime views, this windswept…

  • Saint-Michel tumulus near Carnac.

    Tumulus St-Michel

    0.91 MILES

    This huge tumulus, 400m northeast of the Carnac-Ville tourist office, and accessed off the D781 at the end of chemin du Tumulus (itself off rue du Tumulus…

