The stumpy remains of this old windmill now serve as an observation point over the Alignements de Kermario.
Moulin de Kermaux
Golfe du Morbihan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.07 MILES
5.5 MILES
This unusual neolithic site on the eastern edge of the village of Locmariaquer (13km south of Auray) sits in an area rich in dolmens. This one features…
14.85 MILES
Vannes' old town is surrounded by imposing ramparts and gates, which are in turn lined by a moat and, on the eastern edge, simply spectacular flower…
7.84 MILES
One of the most special neolithic ruins along the Morbihan coast, this giant cairn is out on the island of the same name. Dating from 4000 BC and…
21.77 MILES
Just off the western side of the island, these magnificent rock stacks – depicted in a series of celebrated canvases by Claude Monet in 1886 – resemble…
0.39 MILES
16.97 MILES
The island's northernmost point juts out dramatically at Pointe des Poulains. Flanked by craggy cliffs and affording sublime views, this windswept…
0.91 MILES
Nearby Golfe du Morbihan attractions
0.07 MILES
Parts of this array of menhirs – containing 1029 stones – is open all year round.
0.39 MILES
The massive burial mound of a neolithic chieftain dating from 3800 BC, the astonishing Tumulus de Kercado lies just east of Kermario and 500m to the south…
0.44 MILES
You can find this huge, dwarfing menhir among pine trees about 300m east of the Kercado turnoff along the D196; there's a parking area just off the road…
0.73 MILES
This is the easternmost of the major groups, a smaller grouping which is also accessible for exploration in winter. You can also find the dolmen de…
0.91 MILES
This huge tumulus, 400m northeast of the Carnac-Ville tourist office, and accessed off the D781 at the end of chemin du Tumulus (itself off rue du Tumulus…
0.99 MILES
Opposite the Maison des Mégalithes, the largest menhir field – with 1099 stones – is the Alignements du Ménec, 1km north of Carnac-Ville.
1.07 MILES
Predating Stonehenge by around 100 years, the Carnac (Garnag in Breton) area is the world's greatest concentration of megalithic sites, with no fewer than…
1.08 MILES
The main information point for the Carnac alignments is the Maison des Mégalithes, 1km north of Carnac-Ville, which explores the history of the megalithic…