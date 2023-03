Ringed by some highly impressive gargoyles, parts of the Basilique Notre-Dame du Roncier date from the 12th century, including its Romanesque pillars. The 60m tower, however, was built in 1949; you can climb it for free when the door is open off the place de la Mairie. Superb 15th- and 16th-century stained glass illuminates the south aisle. If you're lucky you'll be there while the organist is playing the 17th-century organ.