The soaring chancel of the Basilique St-Sauveur is Flamboyant Gothic, but the south side of the church is Romanesque, while other periods and styles get their say too. The church contains a 14th-century gravestone in its north transept reputed to contain the heart of Bertrand du Guesclin, a 14th-century knight noted for his hatred of the English and his fierce battles to expel them. Ironically, today Dinan is home to one of the largest English expat communities in Brittany!