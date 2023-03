Glittering glass chandeliers, parquet flooring, original moulded ceilings and pretty peppermint-green painted wood-panelling create a wonderfully romantic backdrop for the compelling contemporary-art exhibitions held at Château Labottière. The neoclassical chateau was constructed in 1773 for Bordelais brothers Antoine and Jacques Labottière who ran a small printing business in Bordeaux and is owned today by the Bernard Magrez cultural institute.