Europe's highest lift bridge crosses the River Garonne with grace and aplomb near the entrance to the Bassins à Flot. At night, its four distinctive pylons towering 77m tall are illuminated blue at high tide and green at low tide.

Unveiled in 2013, the bridge is named after Jacques Chaban-Delmas, prime minister under French president Georges Pompidou (1969–72) and mayor of Bordeaux for a remarkable eight terms or 48 years (1947–95).