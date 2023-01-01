An imposing concrete hangar on the riverfront is the venue for this cutting-edge science museum, host to various temporary exhibitions focusing on anything from robotics or digital meditation to renewable energy, the stars, time or light. Exhibitions are always interactive and cast a new spin on traditional boundaries of museology. Themed activity workshops for kids include astronomy, film-making, green chemistry, photography and culinary experiments in the Labo Miam; reserve in advance online.
CAP Sciences
Bordeaux
