Les Vivres de l’Art

Rub shoulders with bohemian Bordeaux at this ramshackle atelier (artist workshop) where Jean-François Buisson, one of several resident artists, welds scrap metal objects into fantastical sculptures and art installations. Many of his works adorn the shared garden, peppered with recycled tables and chairs, a bar and alternative 'dance floor.' The graceful neoclassical pavilion from 1785 was originally a military base for royal marines.

There are books to borrow in a metal 'Les Livres de l'Art' box in the garden, and the collaborative artist residency doubles as a cutting-edge venue for fringe theatre, dance and music events. DJ sets and live gigs enliven weekends.