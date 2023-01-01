Le Garage Moderne

A trio of dedicated mechanics help locals fix their own cars and bicycles at this alternative garage that doubles as experimental cultural space in the edgy Bacalan district. Help yourself to tea or coffee, and wander around the vast hangar packed to the rafters with a mesmerising array of vintage curiosities: an old Aquitaine bus, cinema seats, flowery crockery, all sorts.

Should you bump into mechanic Maud, she speaks excellent English and will happily show you around. Summer is the best time to visit when the garage hosts after-work drinks, early-evening parties, cultural events, art exhibitions, concerts and live gigs (hip hop, electro etc).