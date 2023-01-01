Musée de la Mer et de la Marine

Slated to open in early 2019, this landmark new museum by the Basins à Flot comprises three floors of exhibition space devoted to almost everything there is to know about Bordeaux's maritime world, including its history, science, culture and traditions. Themes include the history of navigation and discovery, naval battles, the scientific conquest of the Atlantic and the fascinating world of oceanography. The building – a striking work of contemporary architecture designed to look like an ocean liner – was designed by local Bordeaux architect Olivier Brochet.