Musée du Tabac

The Dordogne

LoginSave

Inside the 17th-century Maison Peyrarède, the displays span 3000 years of history and include a collection of ornate pipes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grotte de Font de Gaume

    Grotte de Font de Gaume

    27.3 MILES

    This extraordinary cave contains the only original polychrome (as opposed to single-colour) paintings still open to the public. About 14,000 years ago,…

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    27.06 MILES

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    25.41 MILES

    Part of the park that contains the Tour de Vésone, this sleek museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel encompasses a 1st-century Roman domus …

  • Grotte des Combarelles

    Grotte des Combarelles

    28.19 MILES

    This narrow, very long cave 1.5km east of Font de Gaume was the first rediscovered in the valley, in 1901, and is renowned for its animal engravings. Look…

  • France,Dordogne,Perigueux,St Front Cathedral

    Cathédrale St-Front

    25.87 MILES

    Périgueux’ most distinctive landmark is most notable for its five creamy Byzantine tower-topped domes (inspired by either St Mark’s Basilica in Venice or…

  • Place des Cornières

    Place des Cornières

    23.35 MILES

    From the town’s three gateways, Monpazier’s flat, grid-straight streets lead to the arcaded market square (also known as place Centrale), surrounded by an…

  • France, Dordogne, Perigord Noir, Les Eyzies de Tayac, site listed as World Heritage by UNESCO, the National Museum of Prehistory

    Musée National de Préhistoire

    26.68 MILES

    Inside a marvellous modern building alongside the cliffs, this museum provides a fine prehistory primer, with the most comprehensive collection of…

  • St-Front Quarter

    St-Front Quarter

    25.95 MILES

    North of the cathedral is this fabulous tangle of cobblestone streets lined with medieval houses. The best examples are along rue du Plantier, rue de la…

View more attractions

Nearby The Dordogne attractions

1. Musée de la Ville

0.1 MILES

Wonderfully musty displays of vintage winemaking equipment and scale models of local river boats.

2. Château de Lanquais

9.58 MILES

This château, with portions dating from as early as the 12th century, though much of it is in the later Italian Renaissance style, is fully kitted out…

3. Cloître de Cadouin

19.34 MILES

This Unesco-listed 12th-century Cistercian abbey and its Gothic cloister hide in the forest just south of the Dordogne, along the River Bélingou.

4. Grottes de Maxange

21.3 MILES

Discovered in 2000 in a stone quarry, this cave system is packed with stalagtites and mineral deposits.

5. Les Sangliers de Mortemart

22.19 MILES

See wild boars being raised in semi-freedom on this farm just outside Mortemart. These porky cousins of the modern pig were once common across France, but…

6. Gouffre de Proumeyssac

22.29 MILES

In high season, reserve ahead for a guided tour of this vast cave with sparkling stalactites. It has an aerial basket for viewing the cavern.

7. Place des Cornières

23.35 MILES

From the town’s three gateways, Monpazier’s flat, grid-straight streets lead to the arcaded market square (also known as place Centrale), surrounded by an…

8. Bastideum

23.4 MILES

This small interpretative centre is a good stop for history buffs interested in reading up on bastides, or, for a bit more family fun, playing one of the…