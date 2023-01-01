Les Sangliers de Mortemart

See wild boars being raised in semi-freedom on this farm just outside Mortemart. These porky cousins of the modern pig were once common across France, but their numbers have been reduced by habitat reduction and hunting. The boars are fed a rich diet of châtaignes (chestnuts), which gives the meat a distinctive nutty flavour. It’s a key ingredient in the hearty stew civet de sanglier, as well as pâtés and country terrines. There’s a farm shop where you can buy boar-themed goodies.