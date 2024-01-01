Notre-Dame de l'Assomption

Toulouse, Gers & Vallée du Tarn

LoginSave

The elegant, tiered bell tower of Beaumont's main church, dating to the 14th century, was closely modelled on Toulouse's Couvent des Jacobins.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Church of the Jacobins aerial panoramic view, a Roman Catholic church located in Toulouse city, France 1226073534 des, couvent

    Couvent des Jacobins

    29.76 MILES

    With its palm tree vaulted ceiling, the Couvent des Jacobins is one of Toulouse’s oldest and most recognizable buildings

  • Place du Capitole, Toulouse, France.

    Place du Capitole

    29.84 MILES

    Toulouse’s grandiose main square is the focal point in the heart of France’s "Pink City"

  • Flea market located in an old palace in Lectoure, France.

    Lectoure

    18.46 MILES

    It's something of a surprise to come across a place of such historical wealth in such a remote part of the Gers département, well away from any major…

  • Aeroscopia – Toulouse, France

    Aeroscopia

    24.21 MILES

    This aviation museum was built on the very spot the A380 Airbus was first completed. Here you can admire commercial and military aircraft and learn behind…

  • Saint Pierre Abbey in Moissac, France.

    Abbaye St-Pierre

    16.04 MILES

    Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…

  • The Basilica of St. Sernin, built in Romanesque style between 1080 and 1120 in Toulouse, Haute-Garonne, Midi Pyrenees, southern France.

    Basilique St-Sernin

    29.61 MILES

    This well-preserved Romanesque edifice is built from golden and rose-hued stonework up to the tip of the octogonal bell tower. Entry is free, but it’s…

  • Place du Capitole, Toulouse, France.

    Capitole

    29.86 MILES

    On the eastern side of place du Capitole (the main square) is the 128m-long façade of the Capitole, Toulouse's city hall. This neoclassical masterpiece,…

  • Hôtel d'Assézat, which houses the Fondation Bemberg.

    Fondation Bemberg

    29.98 MILES

    This luxurious museum of fine arts and historic design is housed within Toulouse’s most impressive hôtel particulier (private mansion), the Hôtel d…

View more attractions

Nearby Toulouse, Gers & Vallée du Tarn attractions

1. Maison Natale de Pierre Fermat

0.07 MILES

The life and works of 17th-century mathematician Pierre de Fermat spring to life through puzzles, games and panels (in French) at this small museum within…

2. Abbaye St-Pierre

16.04 MILES

Rosy brick characteristic of the Toulouse area heightens the majesty of this abbey and its exceptional Romanesque cloister. Awarded Unesco World Heritage…

3. Lectoure

18.46 MILES

It's something of a surprise to come across a place of such historical wealth in such a remote part of the Gers département, well away from any major…

4. Musée Ingres

20.31 MILES

Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique…

5. Cathédrale Notre Dame de l'Assomption

20.44 MILES

Hanging in Montauban’s 18th-century Cathédrale Notre Dame de l’Assomption is one of Ingres' masterpiece, Le Vœu de Louis XIII (1824), which depicts the…

6. Place Nationale

20.45 MILES

In the historic upper town, all roads lead to this exquisite square, hemmed in on every side by magnificent double-vaulted arcades and tall pink buildings.

7. Aeroscopia

24.21 MILES

This aviation museum was built on the very spot the A380 Airbus was first completed. Here you can admire commercial and military aircraft and learn behind…

8. Collégiale St-Pierre

25.37 MILES

A twin-towered medieval church and cloisters is the focal point of tiny La Romieu, 12km northeast of Condom. This lonely village outpost first sprang up…