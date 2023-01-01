Collégiale St-Pierre

A twin-towered medieval church and cloisters is the focal point of tiny La Romieu, 12km northeast of Condom. This lonely village outpost first sprang up as a priory, founded in 1062 by two Benedictine monks returning from a pilgrimage to Rome via Toulouse (the name comes from roumieu, meaning ‘Roman pilgrim’). Inside the church, the sacristy is lavished with colourful decorations dating from the 19th century; ascend one of the towers (watch your step) for panoramic views of the Gers countryside.