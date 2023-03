The foundations of this formidable cathedral date back to 1011, when the site hosted a Benedictine abbey. The cathedral was rebuilt in Flamboyant Gothic style with a lofty nave and elaborate chancel. The 16th-century cloister, accessed from rue de l'Evêché, was designed to offer wet-weather protection for Compostela pilgrims; note the weathered scallop shell, the emblem of St James, in stone relief on the wall.