It's something of a surprise to come across a place of such historical wealth in such a remote part of the Gers département, well away from any major communication route. At the eastern end of Armagnac region, this little charmer perched on a hilltop is Gers' most seductive village, with plenty of medieval buildings as well as handsome hôtels particuliers (private mansions). Many of Lectoure's historic buildings are occupied these days by antique dealers, artists, craftsmen, hoteliers and restaurants. Delve in!