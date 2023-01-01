Maison Natale de Pierre Fermat

The life and works of 17th-century mathematician Pierre de Fermat spring to life through puzzles, games and panels (in French) at this small museum within his birth house. Fermat's breakthroughs in geometry and collaborations with illustrious contemporaries like Descartes and Pascal are explained with ample hands-on displays suited to curious kids. After assembling coloured tiles to illustrate Pythagoras' theory, try one of countless maths games or take the spiral staircase up the 15th-century tower for sublime views over Beaumont's tiled roofs.