Musée Ingres

Montauban's main focus is this fine-arts museum, which centres on the work of the neoclassical painter (and accomplished violinist) Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, who was born in Montauban in 1780. Inspired by Poussin and David, Ingres became one of the most celebrated portrait painters of his day, and the museum houses many of his key works alongside old masters such as Tintoretto, Van Dyck and Gustave Courbet. The museum was closed for renovation at the time of research, and was due to reopen in early 2020.